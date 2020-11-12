Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Henry Street stalls will not be permitted this Christmas due to Covid-19

By James Fenton

November 12, 2020 at 12:13pm

Share:

The famous Henry Street stalls will not be permitted to set up this Christmas due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

According to The Herald, Dublin City Council has told the Committee for Casual Trading that 'a decision had been made "at the highest level" against allowing the traditional Christmas street market to go ahead.'

Reacting to the news, Labour Party Councillor Joe Costello posted on Twitter to say that he is 'very disappointed that Christmas is cancelled for Henry Street Traders. Many traders had already purchased stock and were looking forward to brightening up the street for Christmas shoppers.'

Councillor James Humphreys responded by expressing his disappointment and suggested that O'Connell Street could be used 'so traders could be spread out over a larger area.'

Share:

Latest articles

Five places that are still doing takeaway in Kilmainham and Inchicore during lockdown

Lovin Games Weekly - Xbox release statement on those vape smoke videos

There's €250 worth of vouchers up for grabs to enjoy a stunning dinner at home

PICS: Dublin had a pretty spectacular sunrise this morning

You may also love

Dublin pub shares list of ways people can support their favourite spots this Christmas

Three Dublin sushi takeaways operating from bedroom ordered to close

Met Éireann says Ireland's weather will be in the 'battleground zone' this week 

A building was damaged after a collision on George's Street last night

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.