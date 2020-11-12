Henry Street stalls will not be permitted this Christmas due to Covid-19

The famous Henry Street stalls will not be permitted to set up this Christmas due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

According to The Herald, Dublin City Council has told the Committee for Casual Trading that 'a decision had been made "at the highest level" against allowing the traditional Christmas street market to go ahead.'

Reacting to the news, Labour Party Councillor Joe Costello posted on Twitter to say that he is 'very disappointed that Christmas is cancelled for Henry Street Traders. Many traders had already purchased stock and were looking forward to brightening up the street for Christmas shoppers.'

Councillor James Humphreys responded by expressing his disappointment and suggested that O'Connell Street could be used 'so traders could be spread out over a larger area.'