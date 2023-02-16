Hundreds attend vigils in Dublin and Belfast remembering Brianna Ghey

Simply heartbreaking.

Hundreds of people across the country have attended vigils in memory of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey in Dublin and Belfast.

Mourners gathered at The Spire on Dublin's O'Connell Street as well as at City Hall in Belfast.

Many of those in attendance were carrying placards which read “Rest in Power” and “Trans Rights Now”.

Brianna was a 16-year-old transgender girl from Birchwood in Warrington, England, who was discovered by a member of the public with fatal stab wounds on a path on Saturday afternoon.

Two teenagers have been charged with murder over the death of the 16-year-old.

Advertisement

A 15-year-old girl from Warrington and a 15-year-old boy from Leigh had been arrested after the transgender teen's death.

Police have now confirmed they have both been charged.

Warrington Police said on Tuesday that all lines of inquiry were "being explored", including hate crimes.

Police say they are now considering whether the killing of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey was a hate crime.

The transgender schoolgirl was found lying with stab wounds on a path in Linear Park Cheshire, on Saturday

A boy &girl, both 15, were arrested on suspicion of her murder pic.twitter.com/oZAN3p5qjl — Antoine Allen (@AntoineSpeaker) February 14, 2023

A statement from the force urged people to "please continue to avoid speculation online and be wary of sharing misinformation".

Advertisement

In a tribute issued after Brianna’s death on behalf of her family, they said the teenager was a “much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister”.

The statement continued: “She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her.

“Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious.

“Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

Thank you to @Dubtrans for organizing a powerful vigil in memory of #BriannaGhey. Your efforts in providing a safe space for the LGBTQI+ community to unite in support and mourning are truly appreciated. #TransRightsAreHumanRights #TransLivesMatter 🏳️‍⚧️💜 pic.twitter.com/Jv57g2ElKt — LGBT Ireland (@LGBT_ie) February 16, 2023

Advertisement

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.”

Her heartbroken friends said she was constantly bullied because she was trans.

Many of them said the bullying went on for years.

According to The Mirror, one friend shared, "She was bullied and gang beaten for years for the simple reason of being trans".

This article originally appeared on Her.ie.

Advertisement

READ ON: Fine dining restaurant forced to close in Donnybrook due to landlord issues