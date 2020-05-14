IKEA confirms it will reopen its stores on Monday with a number of measures in place

IKEA has confirmed that it will reopen its Dublin outlets on Monday subject to government approval.

Dublin's IKEA stores are set to reopen on Monday, as long as the first phase of the roadmap to reopening Irish business and society is approved to begin as planned.

The company has said that a number of measures will be taken to ensure the health and safety of staff and customers at its Ballymun and Carrickmines outlets. Among these are the limiting of groups to a maximum of two people and only accepting cashless payments.

Plexiglass screens will be put in place at checkouts, service points and planning areas and social distancing wardens will be present to ensure measures are being followed.

A number of retail outlets are expected to open on Monday including garden centres, hardware stores and opticians. A more detailed look at the government's roadmap can be found here.

