Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

IKEA confirms it will reopen its stores on Monday with a number of measures in place

By James Fenton

May 14, 2020 at 9:34am

Share:

IKEA has confirmed that it will reopen its Dublin outlets on Monday subject to government approval.

Dublin's IKEA stores are set to reopen on Monday, as long as the first phase of the roadmap to reopening Irish business and society is approved to begin as planned.

The company has said that a number of measures will be taken to ensure the health and safety of staff and customers at its Ballymun and Carrickmines outlets. Among these are the limiting of groups to a maximum of two people and only accepting cashless payments.

Plexiglass screens will be put in place at checkouts, service points and planning areas and social distancing wardens will be present to ensure measures are being followed.

A number of retail outlets are expected to open on Monday including garden centres, hardware stores and opticians. A more detailed look at the government's roadmap can be found here.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

Share:

Latest articles

Sprezzatura is back with all your faves - launching new home grocery service

There's now a Tony Holahan mural on the outside of a city centre pub

Yup Ariana - Dublin artist's latest mural is pure class

This homemade steak sandwich is the lunch of champions

You may also love

Sprezzatura is back with all your faves - launching new home grocery service

There's now a Tony Holahan mural on the outside of a city centre pub

Yup Ariana - Dublin artist's latest mural is pure class

Popular Terenure barbershop announces closure due to 'impact of Covid-19'

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.