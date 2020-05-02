This image explains Ireland’s ‘roadmap’ to reopening in its simplest terms

Leo Varadkar addressed the nation yesterday evening, updating the public on the proposed 'roadmap' for lifting lockdown and easing the current restrictions in place to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking to the public at 6:30pm yesterday evening, An Taoiseach delivered the news that many were already expecting - confirming that lockdown will be extended by a further two weeks until May 18th. He also revealed details of what he referred to as a 'roadmap' for reopening the country and lifting the social distancing restrictions that are currently in place.

What exactly does that entail?

According to An Taoiseach, the country will reopen in five stages - each of which is outlined in the image below.

From the 18th of May the Government of Ireland plans to begin the re-opening of the country on a carefully managed, phased basis.

Here is a simple overview of what will happen in each phase. For full details please go to https://t.co/OfcdT7Famb#InThisTogether #Covid19Ireland pic.twitter.com/PAgszXzOJp — MerrionStreet.ie #StayAtHome (@merrionstreet) May 1, 2020

Coming into effect on May 18th, the first phase will see the 2km radius extended to 5km. Outdoor meetings between people from different households will be allowed - provided social distancing is still in effect and numbers are kept below four people.

Childcare facilities will reopen to cater for healthcare workers with young families and there will be a phased return of outdoor workers. Certain open outdoor public amenities will be also be allowed to reopen along with retailers such as opticians, motor and bicycle repair services.

The image outlines how restrictions will be lifted in a number of different sectors, including community health, education and childcare, and cultural and social. However, officials have assured the public that the virus will be continuously monitored by the Government and the National Public Health Emergency Team as measures are eased and the plan will be amended accordingly - only moving on to the next phase once it is considered safe to do so.

