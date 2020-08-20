Irish designers to bring pop of colour to St Stephen's Green

The world has changed hugely over the last number of months. Small and local businesses have struggled in this new weird world in which we've found ourselves, but sometimes there are good news stories...

All in all, 2020 has just been a bit of a sh*tshow for us all. In saying this, it is always important to make sure we stop and take note of the good things going on in the world in the midst of this madness. This one is definitely a good news story to note.

Friends and business partners Jill Deering and Gillian Henderson created the well-known vibey (and aptly named) brand Jill&Gill. From screen prints to apparel and handmade paper - it seems like this talented duo are savage at pretty much anything they put their hand to.

Jill&Gill's prints and pieces used to only be available online, or at various pop-up showcases.. but guess what? They've just secured a prime spot on St. Stephen's Green for their first bricks-and-mortar store! The store will take over the unit previously occupied by Oasis, flanked by retail neighbours Reiss and Topshop. Looking forward to seeing what the space looks like when it all comes together.

It's safe to say we've all fallen in love with their fashion pieces. In particular, I'm very partial to Jill&Gill's 'Boss Ladies' collection - bright base colours with strong line illustrations of iconic women such as Iris Apfel, Frieda Kahlo and Yayoi Kusama.

The launch date for Jill&Gill 'the store' is still TBC, but safe to say that we will definitely be keeping an eye on this one. I've no doubt that it's set to be an explosion of happy colours and vibes that we all need right about now.

I can't wait to see what will come next from these Boss Ladies.

Lead Image via Instagram.com/jillandgill

