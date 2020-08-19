Three things Influencers could do instead of asking for discounts

There's no denying the power of Influencer Marketing.

It's on track to become a $15bn industry by 2022 and with over 2.3m people in Ireland currently on social media, it's nothing to be sniffed at.

In fact, many small businesses report huge spikes in sales through the use Influencer marketing, despite niggling concerns over transparency and trust.

We at Lovin have seen first hand the power of the industry when used correctly. When tastemakers who are experts in their chosen fields showcase brands they believe in to an audience they've built because of their authenticity... it's a real magic formula.

The market is evolving, and the rise of the micro-influencer is a seriously positive development - people who have 10 - 100K followers and who have niche interests and expert opinions to share are driving sales for businesses who previously struggled to get their products in front of the right people at the right time. Micro-influencers for me are people who would be doing what they're doing even if nobody was looking.

We're hearing from voices that were unheard when media was linear and centralised, and people are finding it easier to be connected with the products they enjoy based on their own interests.

But this week, Irish twitter lit up with an example of how influencer culture can turn sour. When someone deems it appropriate to wield the power of 'Influence' to take advantage of a small business in a particularly challenging time, it offers us an opportunity to reevaluate how we can do this better.

The hugely popular canal barge restaurant La Peniche took to Twitter to share their confusion when they were asked on the spot if they do 'Influencer rates'.

They wrote:

'We just received a message from an #influencer to book a Table this week we gave them times available and they picked one then they replied with have we influencers rates?Is this a thing?Like we are a #smallbusiness and in these times we all need to #supporteachother'

The tweet has been met with a mixed reaction online, with many acknowledging that a shout out from an Influencer can seriously boost sales. Others find it unfair, greedy and tacky.

We've come up with three ways the influencer in question could have done better.

Put some thought into a creative pitch

La Peniche has overheads. They can't ask their staff to work for a discounted rate, or let the wholesaler know there's an Influencer incoming. If you're expecting La Peniche to allocate budget towards advertising, at least approach them with full transparency and a creative pitch.

Let them know why you think your audience is a good fit. Give them some examples of how it's worked in the past. Let them know you'll be transparent with your audience that this is a partnership. Come up with something creative that you can both work on together to spread the word.

And most importantly, make it very clear to the restaurant that this is a business proposal that can of course be turned down.

Offer coverage in exchange for a donation

Presuming the influencer in question is a genuine fan of La Peniche, why not use your influence for good with an idea that helps all parties?

You get your content, the restaurant gets some free coverage, and someone who really needs a free meal benefits from the partnership.

Recognise that small businesses are at 50% capacity... and share a genuine review with your audience

Very often, influencers are approached by restaurants who have allocated budget to marketing and invite them in for a free meal in the hope of some coverage. While the best influencers don't guarantee coverage for freebies, taking a restaurant up on an offer that has been researched and considered works for everyone.

But if you have your eye on a nice spot and all you're after is a discount, step back and look at the bigger picture. Small businesses struggling to fill seats, they are analysing budgets to make every penny stretch. Does your flippant request make them feel under pressure (or even intimidated) at a time when they need support?

If your audience follows you for restaurant recommendations, factor in the cost of your meal as part of running your business and share genuine reviews to lead your audience to places worth supporting. The more your audience trust you, the closer you are to landing that big budget sponsorship deal. Win win.

