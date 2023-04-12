Joe Biden's visit to bring Dublin to a standstill on Thursday

Allow yourself plenty of time to get around tomorrow.

US President Joe Biden is currently visiting Ireland on a four-day trip, which has naturally caused some traffic disruption and road closures. The Phoenix Park and Dublin Zoo are both closed from 5pm on April 12th until 5pm on April 13th, at the request of An Garda Síochána, to facilitate the visit.

While Dublin City Centre remains open for business, there may be delays due to the many road closures. Dublin Airport may also see increased delays, so passengers are being encouraged to allow additional time to travel through.

Road Closures and Park Prohibtions:

From 7pm on Wednesday 12th April 2023 until evening Thursday 13th April 2023, road closures will be in place at the following locations on Kildare Street, Molesworth St, Merrion Street, Merrion St Upper, Fitzwilliam Lane, School House Lane, Merrion Sq West, and Merrion Sq South.

From 8am on Thursday 13th April, road closures will be in place on Ship Street, Castle Street, and Palace Street (for pedestrians).

Parking is prohibited in the following areas until Saturday 15th April:

Bride Street

Canal Road

Castle Street

Christchurch Place

College Green

College Street

Cork Hill

Cork Street

Conyngham Road

Cuffe Street

Dean Street

Dolphins Barn

Dolphins Barn Street

Dolphin Road

Ely Place

Fitzwilliam Lane

Fitzwilliam Place

Fitzwilliam Street Lower

Grand Parade

Grove Road

Hume Street

Hatch Street Lower (limited access is allowed for disabled drivers attending the National Concert Hall, for which they must have a permit)

Kevin Street Lower

Kevin Street Upper

Kildare Street

Leeson Street Lower

Leinster Street South

Lincoln Street South

Lord Edward Street

Merrion Row

Merrion Square South

Merrion Square West

Merrion Street Upper

Molesworth Street

Nicholas Street

Parnell Road

Patrick Street

Setanta Place

Ship Street

South Circular Road

St Luke’s Avenue

St. Stephen’s Green

Suir Road

Werburgh Street

Westland Row

You can check out all the details on road closures and traffic disruptions this week on the Garda Síochána website.

Header image via Twitter/POTUS & Shutterstock

