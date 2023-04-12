Joe Biden's visit to bring Dublin to a standstill on Thursday

Allow yourself plenty of time to get around tomorrow.
US President Joe Biden is currently visiting Ireland on a four-day trip, which has naturally caused some traffic disruption and road closures. The Phoenix Park and Dublin Zoo are both closed from 5pm on April 12th until 5pm on April 13th, at the request of An Garda Síochána, to facilitate the visit.
While Dublin City Centre remains open for business, there may be delays due to the many road closures. Dublin Airport may also see increased delays, so passengers are being encouraged to allow additional time to travel through.
Road Closures and Park Prohibtions:
From 7pm on Wednesday 12th April 2023 until evening Thursday 13th April 2023, road closures will be in place at the following locations on Kildare Street, Molesworth St, Merrion Street, Merrion St Upper, Fitzwilliam Lane, School House Lane, Merrion Sq West, and Merrion Sq South.
From 8am on Thursday 13th April, road closures will be in place on Ship Street, Castle Street, and Palace Street (for pedestrians).
Parking is prohibited in the following areas until Saturday 15th April:
Bride Street
Canal Road
Castle Street
Christchurch Place
College Green
College Street
Cork Hill
Cork Street
Conyngham Road
Cuffe Street
Dean Street
Dolphins Barn
Dolphins Barn Street
Dolphin Road
Ely Place
Fitzwilliam Lane
Fitzwilliam Place
Fitzwilliam Street Lower
Grand Parade
Grove Road
Hume Street
Hatch Street Lower (limited access is allowed for disabled drivers attending the National Concert Hall, for which they must have a permit)
Kevin Street Lower
Kevin Street Upper
Kildare Street
Leeson Street Lower
Leinster Street South
Lincoln Street South
Lord Edward Street
Merrion Row
Merrion Square South
Merrion Square West
Merrion Street Upper
Molesworth Street
Nicholas Street
Parnell Road
Patrick Street
Setanta Place
Ship Street
South Circular Road
St Luke’s Avenue
St. Stephen’s Green
Suir Road
Werburgh Street
Westland Row
You can check out all the details on road closures and traffic disruptions this week on the Garda Síochána website.
Header image via Twitter/POTUS & Shutterstock
