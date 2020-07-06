Close

Leo Varadkar came up with an interesting nickname for his 'infamous photobomber'

By James Fenton

July 6, 2020 at 9:48am

Leo Varadkar has come face to face with the man who photobombed his date night picture with his partner Matthew Barrett over the weekend.

While the new Tánaiste's intention was surely to share a pic of his first date night in a few months with his followers, attention was quickly grabbed by the man outside the window of Las Tapas de Lola on Wexford Street...

Look at him there with his cheeky grin. Well, the man of the hour eventually got to meet Varadkar up close, with the former Taoiseach posting a follow-up photo along with the words 'Met the infamous photobomber last night. A hipster Healy-Rae?'

It's not clear whether the photobomber appreciates being compared to Kerry's most famous political family but he looks happy enough with his new-found fame.

An eventful first weekend out in town for Leo and his new pal.

