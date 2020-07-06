Leo Varadkar came up with an interesting nickname for his 'infamous photobomber'

Leo Varadkar has come face to face with the man who photobombed his date night picture with his partner Matthew Barrett over the weekend.

While the new Tánaiste's intention was surely to share a pic of his first date night in a few months with his followers, attention was quickly grabbed by the man outside the window of Las Tapas de Lola on Wexford Street...

Wonderful to be back in @LasTapasDeLola to enjoy a meal out. Please support your local businesses to help people get back to work. pic.twitter.com/a6h3D31AhL — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) July 4, 2020

Look at him there with his cheeky grin. Well, the man of the hour eventually got to meet Varadkar up close, with the former Taoiseach posting a follow-up photo along with the words 'Met the infamous photobomber last night. A hipster Healy-Rae?'

Met the infamous photobomber last night. A hipster Healy-Rae? pic.twitter.com/1u3dE4LcXh — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) July 5, 2020

It's not clear whether the photobomber appreciates being compared to Kerry's most famous political family but he looks happy enough with his new-found fame.

An eventful first weekend out in town for Leo and his new pal.

