Twitter is loving Leo's date night photo at Las Tapas de Lola

By Sarah Finnan

July 5, 2020 at 9:34am

The Twittersphere has been having a field day since Leo Varadkar uploaded a date night photo online, with many zooming straight to the perfectly timed photobomber in the back.

With pubs and restaurants around the country finally reopening their doors to the public, this weekend marked a return to 'normality' for many hospitality workers who welcomed customers back inside their doors for the first time in several months.

Having spent weeks at home during lockdown, many people have learned to appreciate the little things and have been taking advantage of this newfound freedom by returning to some of their favourite local haunts for a bite to eat with friends. As did newly-appointed Tánaiste Leo Varadkar who headed out for a meal at popular Dublin spot Las Tapas de Lola.

Encouraging people to show local businesses some love, Leo shared a photo of himself and partner Matthew Barrett out to dinner.

"Wonderful to be back in @LasTapasDeLola to enjoy a meal out. Please support your local businesses to help people get back to work."

Admittedly a very sweet snap of the two of them, truth be told people seem far more interested with what's going on in the background of the photo as it appears that poor Leo was slightly upstaged by a photobomber.

Clearly enjoying date night as much as Leo and Matthew, yer man in the background looks fairly delira with life. Definitely one to frame for the mantelpiece.

Header image via Twitter/Leo Varadkar

