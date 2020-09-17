Local restaurant records 42 cancellations in light of new Dublin restrictions

Local business owners have been calling for further clarification on current Dublin restrictions - putting the blame on 'mixed messages from government' for the confusion surrounding what they can and cannot do going forward.

Several well-known restaurateurs have taken to social media to vent their frustrations following the latest government announcement earlier this week. Calling for further guidance on what exactly new restrictions mean for the hospitality industry, owners at Las Tapas de Lola said that they have 'never been so frustrated'. Claiming that the guidelines seem to be 'half-finished', the popular tapas restaurant recorded 42 cancellations yesterday.

'Never been so frustrated - confusion abounds... clarification so needed - guidelines released yesterday seemed to be half finished and now Dublin in limbo as we don’t know where we stand!! Trying to put the right foot forward here.'

Public’s nervous & rightly so. If we knew parameters we can apply them & assure our customers - at mo, all we can say is “business as per the new normal until we get clarity on the “additional restrictions”” if level 3 or not 😞😞 the threat is enough to create customer panic — Las Tapas De Lola (@LasTapasDeLola) September 16, 2020

Adding that the public is 'nervous and rightly so', business owners have said that they need to know the new parameters in order to apply them. Fellow Dubliners have echoed much the same thoughts, describing the situation as a 'sh*t show' and agreeing that 'the threat is enough to create customer panic'.

Thia is a sh1t show



That is all — 57 The Headline 🍻🇮🇪 (@57theheadline) September 16, 2020

NPHET is due to meet later today to discuss the matter which will hopefully help to clarify current guidelines for both business owners and the general public.

Header image via Twitter/Las Tapas de Lola

READ NEXT: Dublin restaurant nominated for Best Luxury Steakhouse in the World award