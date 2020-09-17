Close

Local restaurant records 42 cancellations in light of new Dublin restrictions

By Sarah Finnan

September 17, 2020 at 10:35am

Local business owners have been calling for further clarification on current Dublin restrictions - putting the blame on 'mixed messages from government' for the confusion surrounding what they can and cannot do going forward.

Several well-known restaurateurs have taken to social media to vent their frustrations following the latest government announcement earlier this week. Calling for further guidance on what exactly new restrictions mean for the hospitality industry, owners at Las Tapas de Lola said that they have 'never been so frustrated'. Claiming that the guidelines seem to be 'half-finished', the popular tapas restaurant recorded 42 cancellations yesterday.

'Never been so frustrated - confusion abounds... clarification so needed - guidelines released yesterday seemed to be half finished and now Dublin in limbo as we don’t know where we stand!! Trying to put the right foot forward here.'

Adding that the public is 'nervous and rightly so', business owners have said that they need to know the new parameters in order to apply them. Fellow Dubliners have echoed much the same thoughts, describing the situation as a 'sh*t show' and agreeing that 'the threat is enough to create customer panic'.

NPHET is due to meet later today to discuss the matter which will hopefully help to clarify current guidelines for both business owners and the general public.

Header image via Twitter/Las Tapas de Lola

