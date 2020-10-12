Close

Lord Mayor and Gardaí sign open letter asking Dubliners to 'redouble their efforts'

By James Fenton

October 12, 2020 at 12:02pm

Lord Mayor Hazel Chu has joined other elected leaders of Dublin and An Garda Síochána in calling on Dubliners to 'redouble their efforts' in the fight against Covid-19.

In a joint letter signed by the leaders of the four Dublin Local Authorities, the HSE and An Garda Síochána, the citizens of Dublin have been asked to work together to get the city and county down to level 1 of the Government's Living with Covid plan.

The letter begins with the words 'after working so hard earlier this year to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus, we now find ourselves once again in a battle against this potentially deadly disease which has already taken the lives and jobs of some of our fellow citizens.'

It adds that 'Dublin remains on level 3 on the Government's national framework for living with Covid-19. We are now appealing to everyone across our four local authority areas to redouble their efforts against this dangerous enemy which is causing so much damage to our health, our economy and the way we live.'

In the letter, people are asked to continue to follow HSE advice and to do four things:

  • wash our hands regularly
  • observe social distancing of two metres
  • wear a face mask when it is not possible to observe social distancing or when requested to do so
  • reduce our social contacts

The letter is signed by Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu, Councillor Una Power of Dún Laoghaire/Rathdown County Council, Mayor of Fingal Councillor David Healy, Mayor of South Dublin Councillor Ed O'Brien, Dr. Deirdre Mulholland of the HSE and Assistant Commissioner of An Garda Síochána Paula Hilman.

You can read the appeal in full here.

