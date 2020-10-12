Close

Parts of Dublin are among the worst areas in the country for litter

By James Fenton

October 12, 2020 at 9:51am

Irish Business Against Litter's annual report has been released and parts of Dublin don't fare too well.

The first annual litter report since the Covid-19 crisis began reveals that Dublin's north inner city and Galvone in Limerick City are the two areas in Ireland that are 'seriously littered'.

The areas finished 40th and 39th respectively in a survey of 40 towns and cities and the results found that 'PPE litter is prevalent across the country, with masks five times as common as gloves'. IBAL spokesperson Conor Horgan said that "understandably, people are reluctant to pick up these items for fear of contracting Covid, so they tend to stay on the ground. We need to see a rapid rise in the use of reusable masks."

As well as Dublin's north inner city, Tallaght didn't fare too well, finishing 37th in the survey, a position that places it in the 'littered category' alongside Tipperary and Cork Northside. Dublin City Centre and Ballymun are 'moderately littered' while Ranelagh and Dublin Airport Environs are 'littered to European norms'.

No Dublin areas were included in the 'cleaner than European norms' category, which places Kilkenny, Athlone and Killarney in first, second and third position respectively.

The full IBAL annual litter report can be viewed here.

(header pic: Shutterstock)

