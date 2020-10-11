This Dublin hotel has a full room service menu... for dogs

There was a time, an innocent time, when we would have described this as 'peak notions'...

... But we ALL deserve a treat right now, including our pet pooches.

If you fancy treating your puppy to a lavish staycation then The Morgan Hotel is a major contender.

Their dog-friendly rooms come equipped with a dog bed, welcome treats, and a full room service menu including sliced pork sausages, bedtime biscuits and even a canine sundae.

There are a few ground rules in the dog-friendly rooms - 'Break them and you'll end up in the dog house' according to the hotel's website.

Dogs must be house trained. Fair.

One dog per room. Fair.

Dogs must sleep on their own bed. Oooh, try telling my cocker spaniel that!

Fancy booking in? The hotel asks that you give advance notice that you'd like the dog-friendly package so that they can prepare for your arrival.

More info here!

Lead image via Instagram/morganhoteldublin