'A+ for effort' - George's St restaurant thinks outside the box for outdoor dining

Super creative.

With Covid restrictions only seeming to move in one direction of late, bars and restaurants have had to get seriously innovative in order to keep the lights on.

For the majority of Dublin city restaurants, Level 3 restrictions have made it necessary to shutter completely - read Tapas De Lola's heartbreaking letter here - and for others they are still clutching at straws and begging for more help from the government.

That's why its bittersweet to see Acapulco, famed for its delicious authentic Mexican cuisine, having to stretch to such lengths to seat six customers.

They certainly are making the best of a bad situation.

A+ for effort pic.twitter.com/YNsD6bJIlC — Caolán Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) October 10, 2020

If you want to support your local restaurants and cafes, why not consider booking a table midweek when things are quieter, as per the advice of Tapas de Lolas proprietors Vanessa and Anna.

Read next: This popular brunch spot has opened a second location on the Northside

Lead image via Instagram/acapulcodublin