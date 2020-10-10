This popular brunch spot has opened a second location on the Northside

We love to see it.
The Orange Goat has been serving up sizzling breakfast buns to the good folk of Ballsbridge since 2016 and now they've opened a shiny new café in Killester for takeaway and outdoor dining.
Cloudpicker coffee is a big draw for the Southside location and Killester locals will be delighted to see that it's the same beans in the new location.
On the menu - the above-mentioned breakfast bun is a bruncher's fave, and other items of interest include:
- Flamenco brekkie with Chorizo, peppers, beans, onion, tomato, poached eggs, Manchego cheese and sour cream on a flatbread
View this post on Instagram
Still there for another bit today and 9 till 4pm tomorrow! Couple new dishes and all the old favourites the bright up the weekend! See you then! . #southdublin #dineindublin #dublin #sandymount #sandymounters #ballsbridge #ballsbridgeliving #serpentineavenue #dublincafe #dublincoffeeshop #dublinfoodie #discoverdublin #lovindublin #dublinfoodies #tastingireland #dublinfood #dublinfoodstagram #foodnationireland #eatingdublin #bestoffooddublin #dublin4 #ballsbridgeliving
- New york style smoked salmon hash
View this post on Instagram
⬆️New York style smoked salmon hash🍽Brunching until 3:30 today! . #southdublin #dineindublin #dublin #sandymount #sandymounters #ballsbridge #ballsbridgeliving #serpentineavenue #dublincafe #dublincoffeeshop #dublinfoodie #discoverdublin #lovindublin #dublinfoodies #tastingireland #dublinfood #dublinfoodstagram #foodnationireland #eatingdublin #bestoffooddublin #dublin4 #ballsbridgeliving #brunchindublin #brunchdublin
And of course all the usuals - eggs how you like them, full breakfasts, french toast, and a whopper lunch menu including a fried chicken sandwich and great veggie options.
Don't fancy moving from the couch? You can order yourself a big feed directly from the website.
Read next: Try this spot for a bite to eat and a coffee after a hike this weekend