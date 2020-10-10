Close

This popular brunch spot has opened a second location on the Northside

By Megan Cassidy

October 10, 2020 at 11:43am

We love to see it.

The Orange Goat has been serving up sizzling breakfast buns to the good folk of Ballsbridge since 2016 and now they've opened a shiny new café in Killester for takeaway and outdoor dining.

Cloudpicker coffee is a big draw for the Southside location and Killester locals will be delighted to see that it's the same beans in the new location.

On the menu - the above-mentioned breakfast bun is a bruncher's fave, and other items of interest include:

  • Flamenco brekkie with Chorizo, peppers, beans, onion, tomato, poached eggs, Manchego cheese and sour cream on a flatbread

  • New york style smoked salmon hash

And of course all the usuals - eggs how you like them, full breakfasts, french toast, and a whopper lunch menu including a fried chicken sandwich and great veggie options.

Don't fancy moving from the couch? You can order yourself a big feed directly from the website. 

