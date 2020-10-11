Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dublin restaurant shares what REALLY helps local businesses in heartbreaking letter

By Megan Cassidy

October 11, 2020 at 10:50am

Share:

'It seems our efforts were in vain.'

Tapas De Lola, one of Dublin's most popular Spanish cuisine spots and a fixture on the Dublin dining scene since 2013, has sadly shuttered temporarily due to government Covid 19 guidelines.

In a heartbreaking letter outlining their decision, they shared a simple tip to customers on giving local businesses the best support possible.

While we've all been making a concerted effort to order food from local businesses and book tables at restaurants with outdoor seating from our favourite restaurants, the latest restrictions mean that restaurants really need the support mid-week when things are quieter.

In their letter, Vanessa and Anna wrote:

"We’d urge you to support your local in the meantime that still remains open. Think Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday – that’s when they most need your support!"

In the letter, the pair describe the challenges they've faced since March in keeping the lights on:

'We’re still struggling with the fact that over 8,500 people crossed our doors since reopening on 1st July to the start of these new restrictions. We had 25 staff employed. Whilst touching all sorts of wood, not a case reported. We were so proud of how hard our team worked at delivering our safety promise to our customers.'

Read the full letter here. 

Read next: This Dublin pub is giving away FREE dessert with every Sunday roast order

Lead image via Instagram/lastapasdelola

Share:

Latest articles

This Dublin pub is giving away FREE dessert with every Sunday roast order

WATCH: Video shows small explosive device set off at Dáil rally this afternoon

'Senseless' Phoenix Park incident proves you should never feed the deer

This popular brunch spot has opened a second location on the Northside

You may also love

This Dublin pub is giving away FREE dessert with every Sunday roast order

This popular brunch spot has opened a second location on the Northside

Try this spot for a bite to eat and a coffee after a hike this weekend

Foodie Friday: Eight unusual food and coffee spots that you need to try

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.