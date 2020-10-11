Dublin restaurant shares what REALLY helps local businesses in heartbreaking letter

'It seems our efforts were in vain.'

Tapas De Lola, one of Dublin's most popular Spanish cuisine spots and a fixture on the Dublin dining scene since 2013, has sadly shuttered temporarily due to government Covid 19 guidelines.

In a heartbreaking letter outlining their decision, they shared a simple tip to customers on giving local businesses the best support possible.

While we've all been making a concerted effort to order food from local businesses and book tables at restaurants with outdoor seating from our favourite restaurants, the latest restrictions mean that restaurants really need the support mid-week when things are quieter.

In their letter, Vanessa and Anna wrote:

"We’d urge you to support your local in the meantime that still remains open. Think Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday – that’s when they most need your support!"

In the letter, the pair describe the challenges they've faced since March in keeping the lights on:

'We’re still struggling with the fact that over 8,500 people crossed our doors since reopening on 1st July to the start of these new restrictions. We had 25 staff employed. Whilst touching all sorts of wood, not a case reported. We were so proud of how hard our team worked at delivering our safety promise to our customers.'

