This Dublin pub is giving away FREE dessert with every Sunday roast order

By Megan Cassidy

October 11, 2020 at 10:28am

Of all the things we took for granted, a Sunday pub lunch is high on the list.

What I wouldn't give to tuck myself in at a sticky table, eyes adjusting to the dark, the smell of cider and hops and wood... and beef. Delicious roast beef, all the trimmings, a glass of Sauv Blanc...

Well, if we ever want to experience it again, let's all rally round pick up the phone to order from our local to ensure they're still here on the other side... whenever that is.

A great reason to order a Sunday roast from 57 The Headline is their fab offer of a complementary dessert for every customer.

Roasts can be pre-ordered from 2pm with collection from 4.30pm - the offer applies to online orders only.

Visit the 57 The Headline website to order or call 0871731311.

