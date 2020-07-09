PICS: 10 of Lovin Dublin's most liked Instagram photos from June

We always get tagged or sent amazing shots of Dublin from our followers, and June was no different. These shots are Lovin Dublin's top liked Instagram photos from June...

There is no denying that Dublin always looks great during the summer (when the sun actually decides to make an appearance that is!) You guys caught some of the best moments of the summer so far. So let's take a look at the top liked shots...

A moonlit bus heading down Griffith Avenue reminded us of the Knight Bus scene from Harry Potter

As a nation, we are all still not over Normal People, Connell or that chain. Also not over Paul Mescal making those GAA shorts an international fashion phenomenon.

Literally since the moment I bought garden furniture it has been non-stop rain and storms *eyeroll* But, there's a silver lining to every cloud - like this shot of lightning hitting over the Phoenix Park.

We did get some good weather in June - and this shot of Dun Laoghaire really captured those summer vibes. Praying we see some semblance of summer again soon.

Another moon shot. In fairness, who doesn't love the moon? This one documenting the progression of a moonrise is pretty cool.

This aerial snap of St. Stephen's Green reminded us all of how gorge our city is, especially with a touch of sunlight.

This evening shot of an eerily empty O'Connell Street caught our eye.

This probably one of the best and most creative shots we have seen of the Poolbeg Towers, and it got some much-deserved love from you guys too.

You really can't beat the summer sunrises and sunsets in Dublin, how'd we get this lucky?

Like come onnnnn, this sky over the Convention Centre was pure fire.

(Lead Image via Instagram.com/andreeaphotography.ie)