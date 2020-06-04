Close

Normal People series ends on a high boasting over 3million streams on RTE Player

By Sarah Finnan

June 4, 2020 at 10:57am

The series finale of Normal People aired on RTE this week, with the broadcaster since revealing that it's broken the previous streaming record held by Love/Hate.

The TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's Normal People has proven to be overwhelmingly successful since its global debut earlier this year. Audiences around the world have raved about everything from the casting to the music to the series' treatment of sensitive topics such as sex, consent and mental health. And it seems that the numbers reflect the high praise as RTE has confirmed that the series has smashed the previous RTE Player streaming record - racking up over three million streams over the past few weeks.

The final two episodes of the 12-part series aired on RTE this week, with the national broadcaster since revealing that Normal People has most definitely "ended on a high", replacing Irish series Love/Hate as the most-streamed programme on the Player. Unsurprising but an impressive feat nonetheless.

Centred on the complex relationship between Connell and Marianne, the series boasts the highest number of streams for any show within a short space of time, finishing on more than double the number of streams that the former record holder had (3.3 million versus Love/Hate's 1.2 million streams back in 2013). The final episodes of the programme also averaged a whopping 319,000 viewers - up 20,000 on the previous week's numbers.

Fans have been hoping for news of a second series for weeks now but Normal People producer Ed Guiney has said that it's off the table... for the minute at least. At least we have the TV adaptation of Conversations With Friends to look forward to.

