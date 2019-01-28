PICS: The Luke Kelly Statue On Sheriff Street Is In Place Ahead Of Its Big Unveiling

It's a busy and emotional week in the capital as Dublin prepares to mark 35 years since the passing of legendary musician Luke Kelly.

The Dubliners singer died on January 30 1984 and this coming Wednesday, President Michael D. Higgins will unveil not one but two statues in his honour.

The first one on South King Street, by John Coll, will be shown to the public at 2pm while the second one, created by Vera Klute, will be revealed at 3.30pm on Sheriff Street, where Kelly grew up.

Some eagle-eyed Dubliners have already caught a glimpse of the latter sculpture while it was being put in place and sure enough the work is complete with Luke's famous red hair.

New Luke Kelly statue near Sherriff Street....I like it.... pic.twitter.com/Z1tbOo9oew — Mick O'Keeffe (@okmick) January 27, 2019

We kind of jumped the gun with the Luke Kelly statue. It's not even unveiled yet! pic.twitter.com/QRSjaA2aE9 — RisingDamp (@risingdamp_) January 27, 2019

One thing's for sure, Vera has certainly captured the passion in Kelly's face as he sings a tune, a look which fans from all over the world came to know and love over the years.

Given his popularity in the city, there's no doubt that both pieces will go down well in the town he loved so well.

