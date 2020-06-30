McGowans have revealed the 'big surprise' they had planned for their reopening

McGowans have unveiled a new system that will allow its 'singles to continue to mingle' while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Last week, McGowans told Lovin Dublin that they had a plan "up their sleeve" for when the Phibsboro pub reopens its doors after three months of lockdown. McGowans is famous as a venue where couples regularly exchange their first glances at each other and its singles nights are the stuff of legend on the northside.

Well, while it was closed, the team at McGowans were making good use of their time by putting together a system which sees phones installed at each table. This will allow patrons to pick up the blower and get chatting to people sitting across the room from them which sounds very handy indeed if there's someone who catches your eye from afar. Alternatively, you can use the phone to ring the bar and order a drink!

Who knows, once you pick up the receiver your soulmate could be on the other end. Like plenty of other pubs that serve food in Dublin, McGowans has reopened their doors and you can read more about their post-lockdown set-up in our interview here.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.