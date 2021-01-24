Michelin-starred Dublin restaurant looking for takehome box testers

The only thing better than Michelin-starred food is FREE Michelin-starred food.

The Blackrock-based, Michellin-starred Leith Restaurant continues to be innovative under the Level 5 restrictions in Ireland, as only last weekend they hosted a "virtual dining experience", and this week, they're reaching out to the public about their new venture.

It is also great news for folk who are finding the longer-than-usual gaps between pay days this month more difficult (damn you, early December pay day!), as they're offering three free takehome boxes for testers of their new plan of action.

As they say in their social media posts:

"We need 3 takehome box testers for next Saturday night. We are going to test run what we have planned. It’s on us, you just join in."

All you need to do is find Leith Restaurant on Twitter and/or Instagram and comment underneath the post, telling them why you think you should get one of the box testers.

It doesn't say yet what you should expect from their takehome boxes, but we're sure it'll be great.

Sounds easy enough, the rest is on you!

Main image via Instagram/@LeithRestaurant

READ NEXT: This Dublin coffee shop is serving incredible Kinder Bueno blondies