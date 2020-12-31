Close

Michelin-starred Dublin restaurant to launch "virtual experience" in January

By Rory Cashin

December 31, 2020 at 9:45am

This could be an ingenious way of keeping restaurants open during the month of Level 5 restrictions.

With the updated Level 5 restrictions now in place, bars and restaurants across the country will have to keep their doors closed to customers until at least Sunday, January 31.

These restrictions have made some restaurants very creative in their ways of keeping business coming in, such as creating and delivering at-home meal kits, so people can still enjoy their food, but from the safety and comfort of their own home.

However, it does seem like the folks at the Michelin-starred Leith Restaurant in Blackrock are about to go one step further with their new idea.

To be honest, we still don't know too much about it, as we are working solely off the small pieces of information from their recent social media posts.

All we know is that it is set to commence on Sunday, January 17, and the restaurant states that it will be "A virtual restaurant experience. Details will be released soon. Limited series and one to keep."

From some of the hashtags underneath the social media post - #documentary, #live, and #cookingclass all stand out - we're guessing that it will involve the restaurant sending you out a meal kit, and then, perhaps via Zoom or some other group video chat app, a cook will show you how to professionally make the food, before you all sit around and talk and chat like you might in a restaurant.

That, obviously, is just our initial guess, and Leith will be announcing the full details of the virtual experience event very soon, so be sure to keep an eye on their social media channels if this sounds like something you'd be interested in.

And if it works out really well, it could be something that other restaurants around the country could adopt during the new lockdown.

Main image via Instragram/@LiathRestaurant

