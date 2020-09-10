NPHET has recommended new three-week home visit restrictions in Dublin

The National Public Health Emergency Team has recommended new restrictions on visits to homes in Dublin, it's being reported this evening.

RTE reports that NPHET has recommended a reduction in the number of visitors to a person's home, which could mean that six visitors from only two different households will be allowed, rather than three households, as is currently the case.

If accepted by the Government, the new measures will come into place for three weeks. RTE has also stated that this week's decision to reopen pubs that don't serve food on September 21 is dependent on 'the spread of the virus in the capital at that point'.

Covid-19 cases have been rising in Dublin and Limerick in recent weeks and people in both cities have been asked to keep their number of social contacts low. Yesterday, An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that home visit restrictions similar to ones seen in Glasgow recently could be an option as the Government tries to ease the spread of coronavirus.

