Phoenix Park visitors have been asked to leave their cars at home this weekend

By James Fenton

February 26, 2021 at 11:11am

The Office of Public Works has called on visitors to the Phoenix Park to leave their cars at home this weekend.

Car congestion became an issue in the Phoenix Park on sunny days throughout 2020 and last Sunday saw something of a repeat. Gardaí decided to close the Chapelizod Gate in order to manage the increased traffic and the OPW has now advised patrons to leave vehicles at home if they are coming to the park this weekend.

A post on social media asks people to consider the following...

(pic: OPW)

The weather is expected to remain fine throughout the weekend, with temperatures potentially reaching as high as 13 degrees. If you are going out and about for exercise, make sure to adhere to public health guidance which can be found here.

