Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

WATCH: Cars flock to Phoenix Park after side gates reopen

By James Fenton

July 11, 2020 at 1:12pm

Share:

The Phoenix Park is seeing a significant increase in traffic after the decision to reopen all of the gates yesterday.

All vehicular gates at the Phoenix Park had been closed since March due to Covid-19 restrictions, with the exception of the main entrances in Castleknock and on Parkgate Street. Yesterday, the remaining entrances reopened to the public, with the exception of Knockmaroon Gate, where works are currently being carried out.

The move has led to an increase in vehicular activity, with many arguing that the park had been more peaceful and pedestrian-friendly since the gates were closed in March and that they should have remained closed.

The below video was posted by Michael Pidgeon of the Green Party who added the words: 'the side gates are open to cars less than twelve hours and this is what's going on in a space that was calmly car-free just yesterday.'

When announcing the reopening of the gates, the Office of Public Works said it is 'encouraging all drivers using the park to be mindful of the revised parking restrictions and to be respectful to all pedestrians and cyclists. These measures will be kept under review by OPW, An Garda Síochána and other key stakeholders.'

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

Share:

Latest articles

Robbie Keane's words sum up what Jack Charlton did for a generation of Irish children

WIN: An exciting break in gorgeous Westport

Cravings: nine bucket list desserts and treats to try in Dublin

WIN: An Orchard Thieves Summer Sessions Pack to enjoy at this class event!

You may also love

Cravings: nine bucket list desserts and treats to try in Dublin

Accents Coffee & Tea Lounge has announced its permanent closure

Rise in CAO applicants to Trinity College following Normal People success

All Phoenix Park gates except one will reopen tomorrow

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.