WATCH: Cars flock to Phoenix Park after side gates reopen

The Phoenix Park is seeing a significant increase in traffic after the decision to reopen all of the gates yesterday.

All vehicular gates at the Phoenix Park had been closed since March due to Covid-19 restrictions, with the exception of the main entrances in Castleknock and on Parkgate Street. Yesterday, the remaining entrances reopened to the public, with the exception of Knockmaroon Gate, where works are currently being carried out.

The move has led to an increase in vehicular activity, with many arguing that the park had been more peaceful and pedestrian-friendly since the gates were closed in March and that they should have remained closed.

The below video was posted by Michael Pidgeon of the Green Party who added the words: 'the side gates are open to cars less than twelve hours and this is what's going on in a space that was calmly car-free just yesterday.'

Day one of restored car access to the #PhoenixPark.



The side gates are open to cars less than twelve hours and this is what's going on in a space that was calmly car-free just yesterday.



This is why we can't have nice things, evidently. pic.twitter.com/MRAEoWEaMQ — Michael Pidgeon (@Pidge) July 10, 2020

When announcing the reopening of the gates, the Office of Public Works said it is 'encouraging all drivers using the park to be mindful of the revised parking restrictions and to be respectful to all pedestrians and cyclists. These measures will be kept under review by OPW, An Garda Síochána and other key stakeholders.'

