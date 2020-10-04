PICS: A couple got married at Dublin Airport today

Not many of us are getting to see Dublin Airport these days but for one couple, their trip today resulted in a memory that will last a lifetime.

French couple Nico Buhler and Justine Heintzelmann made the trip to Dublin Airport today but never made it to the tarmac. The reason they were there was to tie the knot after seeing their wedding cancelled three times due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Dublin Airport shared some pictures of the special day to their Twitter account, explaining that the couple's paperwork was nearly out of date and that they were happy to step in and help.

Justine and Nico exchanged vows in the original Aer Lingus terminal, which now houses offices. They had planned to get married in the gardens outside but the rain put paid to that.

Still, sharing such a special moment at Dublin Airport is not something many people get to do...

We don’t do weddings normally. But French couple Nico & Justine, who’ve lived here for 18 months, had their wedding cancelled 3 times. Their paperwork was almost out of date so they asked could we help. Rain forced them from the gardens outside the old terminal .. #DUBwedding pic.twitter.com/nIbVYu1nv6 — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) October 4, 2020

Some good news was welcome on this wet and windy Sunday and through a crazy 2020 as a whole. Wishing you a massive congratulations and many happy years together, Justine and Nico!

(header pic: @DublinAirport)

READ NEXT: Cineworld Dublin to close indefinitely after Bond release delay