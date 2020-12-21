Close

PICS: The Luke Kelly statue has shown its support for Dublin's successful GAA teams

By James Fenton

December 21, 2020 at 5:31pm

Dubs across the city rejoiced this weekend after the men's and ladies' Gaelic Football teams secured an All-Ireland double.

The Dublin men clinched their sixth Sam Maguire in a row on Saturday evening by beating Mayo by a score of 2-14 to 0-15. This was followed up by the ladies winning their fourth successive All-Ireland on Sunday, when they beat Cork 1-10 to 1-05.

While celebrations in the capital were a little more subdued than they were after previous victories, supporters still managed to toast the teams within Covid-19 regulations. One such fan was one of the most famous Dubliners of them all, the legendary singer Luke Kelly.

A Dublin GAA flag was placed on the statue of Kelly on Sheriff Street and it looks a lot better than the countless incidences of vandalism that have plagued the monument since it was first erected in 2019.

Luke isn't the only Dubliner happy with the results over the weekend, that's for sure. If your celebrations are continuing into Christmas week, be sure to continue to follow public health guidelines. More information on HSE Covid-19 advice can be found here.

