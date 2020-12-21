Little girl's brilliant letter to Dublin Airport is the wholesome content we need today

Let's face it, the news over the past couple of days would be enough to put you in a foul mood right up until Christmas Day.

With a travel ban in place, people stranded abroad and a new set of Covid-19 measures set to be announced tomorrow, we could all do with something to brighten up this Christmas week. Enter Caoimhe, aged 10, who has written to Dublin Airport with a list of questions about the logistics of Santa's annual entry in Irish airspace.

Addressing Dublin Airport Authority Chief Executive Dalton Philips, Caoimhe included a number of queries in a letter which was shared by Dublin Airport on Twitter and can be read below:

Basically, all the answers you wanted to know about Santa's Christmas Eve activity but were too afraid to ask. Dublin Airport confirmed that they had replied to Caoimhe directly but for the benefit of all the other boys and girls out there, they also made the answers public in a Twitter thread:

While the airport will be quieter than normal this year, one thing that hasn't changed is that Santa and his reindeer will be arriving into Irish airspace on December 24 as normal. Thanks to Caoimhe for helping to clear all of this up for us.

READ NEXT: Christmas sandwiches in Dublin - eight sambos that are better than the Moist Maker