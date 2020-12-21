Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Little girl's brilliant letter to Dublin Airport is the wholesome content we need today

By James Fenton

December 21, 2020 at 2:14pm

Share:

Let's face it, the news over the past couple of days would be enough to put you in a foul mood right up until Christmas Day.

With a travel ban in place, people stranded abroad and a new set of Covid-19 measures set to be announced tomorrow, we could all do with something to brighten up this Christmas week. Enter Caoimhe, aged 10, who has written to Dublin Airport with a list of questions about the logistics of Santa's annual entry in Irish airspace.

Addressing Dublin Airport Authority Chief Executive Dalton Philips, Caoimhe included a number of queries in a letter which was shared by Dublin Airport on Twitter and can be read below:

Basically, all the answers you wanted to know about Santa's Christmas Eve activity but were too afraid to ask. Dublin Airport confirmed that they had replied to Caoimhe directly but for the benefit of all the other boys and girls out there, they also made the answers public in a Twitter thread:

While the airport will be quieter than normal this year, one thing that hasn't changed is that Santa and his reindeer will be arriving into Irish airspace on December 24 as normal. Thanks to Caoimhe for helping to clear all of this up for us.

READ NEXT: Christmas sandwiches in Dublin - eight sambos that are better than the Moist Maker

Share:

Latest articles

PICS: The Luke Kelly statue has shown its support for Dublin's successful GAA teams

Seven scenic spots in Dublin to drive to this weekend

Dublin pub 'infuriated' as reports suggest closures to remain in place until March

Happy Out confirm they won't be opening on Christmas Day in a break with tradition

You may also love

Hollywood's first big budget LGBTQI+ Christmas movie is now available to watch in Ireland

Dublin bars and restaurants seek clarity on impending closures

Dublin restaurant organises GoFundMe after employee's house burns down

WATCH: Bono, Imelda May, Shane MacGowan and more "busk" on Late Late Show

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.