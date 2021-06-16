Pilot music event to be moved from the Phoenix Park to a new venue

By James Fenton

June 16, 2021 at 11:46am

The pilot music event that was due to be held at the Phoenix Park is set for a change of venue due to policing issues.

The Times reports that the concert, scheduled to take place on June 26, will be moved to Royal Hospital Kilmainham "over concerns that the original venue would be unpolicable."

The piece quotes a source as saying that "the move to the grounds of the Irish Museum of Modern Art was made over concerns about the policing and preparation work that would be required to fence off a section of the park on a busy Saturday in the summer."

There are also concerns that the date clashes the Virtual Dublin Gay Pride Parade and that revellers in the nearby Hole In The Wall beer garden could be attracted to the pilot concert if it were held in the Phoenix Park.

A full rundown of pilot events that are scheduled to take place in the coming weeks can be found here.

