Plans to demolish Quinn's pub in Drumcondra have been rejected

Plans to demolish Quinn's pub in Drumcondra and replace it with apartments have been rejected by Dublin City Council.

Back in February, it emerged that the famous Quinn's pub would be demolished and replaced by 50 apartments in a project that would also include a roof garden. However, the plan has now been rejected by Dublin City Council who say that it would 'contravene the Dublin City Development Plan.'

At the time of the proposal, local councillor Ray McAdam told FM104 that "it will be the end of an era, I'm sorry to see it go," but added "we need to ensure that we provide homes and this application will see 50 new homes built and delivered in the Drumcondra area. This is something I welcome."

Quinn's has been a mainstay of Drumcondra Road for generations, lying just a few steps away from the area's rail station. Over the years, it has played a key part in the social aspect of GAA matchdays at Croke Park, whether it be for a pre or post-match drink or a place to watch for atmosphere-seekers who failed to get a ticket to the big match.

