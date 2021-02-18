The famous Quinn's pub in Drumcondra is set to be demolished and replaced with apartments

Plans are in place to demolish Quinn's pub in Drumcondra and replace it with apartments.

Quinn's in Drumcondra was bought last year and developers are now seeking planning permission to build 50 apartments on the site. The project would also include a roof garden.

The pub has been a mainstay of Drumcondra Road for generations, lying just a few steps away from the area's rail station. Over the years, it has played a key part in the social aspect of GAA matchdays at Croke Park, whether it be for a pre or post-match drink or a place to watch for atmosphere-seekers who failed to get a ticket to the big match.

Local councillor Ray McAdam told FM104 that "it will be the end of an era, I'm sorry to see it go," but added "we need to ensure that we provide homes and this application will see 50 new homes built and delivered in the Drumcondra area. This is something I welcome."

