Popular George's Street dairy shop opening second location in Dublin

Toons Bridge Dairy, which already has a shop on George's Street, will be opening a new branch at another location in Dublin.

Originating in West Cork, Toons Bridge opened up on George's Street last summer, bringing all manner of delicious dairy products to the capital. With a cheese counter boasting everything from mozzarella to halloumi and more, as well as authentic takeaway pizzas, one location in Dublin is clearly not enough as Toons Bridge have just announced that a second one will be open soon.

Taking to Instagram, they wrote: "Toonsbridge Dublin No. 2 is coming soon" but that's about all the info we're getting for now, as they invited followers to guess where the new spot is going to be.

Any ideas yourself? Wherever it is, we can never have enough cheese in Dublin so a second Toons Bridge will be very welcome indeed. In the meantime, you can keep up to date with Toons Bridge Dairy on Instagram here or via their website here.

