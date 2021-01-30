McGowans have set up a delivery service for their famous cocktails, nibbles and pints

Ten months into Covid-19 restrictions, we're all missing our favourite nightspots and for many northsiders, McGowans is among the most lamented.

Since March of last year, regulars have been deprived of their nights out at McGowans, save for brief periods in the autumn and winter when they could open up with social distancing and hygiene measures in place.

That's too long for anyone to go without a trip to the Phibsboro favourite but now you can almost replicate the McGowans atmosphere at home thanks to a new delivery service for those living in the vicinity. People in the area are able to bring a taste of McGowans, as well as their city centre sister pub Bad Bobs, into their homes via cocktails, pints and nibbles (including the famous McGowans chicken wings) and it couldn't be simpler.

How does it work?

McGowans acts a delivery hub for both itself and Bad Bobs. Delivery is available to anyone living in Dublin 1, 7, 9 or 11.

What's on the menu?

All of the most popular cocktails and nibbles from both pubs are on the menu, and of course pints and a variety of other drinks too.

When is the service available?

The service is available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 6pm until 10pm.

When did it start?

The service got up and running last weekend to great success. Ciara McGowan told Lovin Dublin that "We could see familiar customer names making orders online of the drinks they would usually order when we were open as normal. We have been told it feels like a bit of normality having our famous chicken wings and a few cocktails/pints at home. We had a few customers order a second time during the night when they were ready for another round of cocktails or pints, so very different to our Saturday nights a year ago."

She added that "We think it's a great way of having the taste of McGowans or Bad bobs at home, while safely adhering to current guidelines. It's a completely new aspect of the business for us, and for our customers, but the feedback has been great so far. We are looking forward to the next few weeks and evolving our menu and delivery hours etc as time goes on.

Ciara says that "it seems to be just couples and families ordering a few drinks for themselves, we've had orders like four pints, four cocktails, wings and tenders going out to couples for a date night at home."

Sounds like a great way to spend a weekend night with your other half or anyone you're sharing a house with. If you're looking to bring a taste of McGowans of Bad Bobs into your own home this weekend, you can pre-order via this link. The party famously goes late at McGowans of Phibsboro - what's stopping you doing the same in your own home?

