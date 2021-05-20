Portobello Plaza to remain closed for the next three weekends

By James Fenton

May 20, 2021 at 4:44pm

Portobello Plaza to remain closed for the next three weekends

Portobello Plaza will remain closed for the next three weekends after a meeting of local residents and elected representatives this morning.

A popular meeting point in recent weeks, Portobello Plaza was fenced off last weekend, with Dublin City Council citing "unacceptable behaviour" that has taken place in recent weeks.

It has now been decided that the area will remain closed from midday on Friday until midday on Monday over the next three weekends, while remaining open during the week. The area will reopen on weekends on June 11, with the situation monitored on an ongoing basis.

A statement issued last week said: "Dublin City Council regrets to announce that it will be closing Portobello Plaza this weekend and would like to appeal to members of the public not to come to the plaza.

"Dublin City Council is very aware of the importance of public spaces in recent times but some behaviour at this location in recent weeks has been completely unacceptable. Up to a thousand people have congregated in the area on recent weekends, without due regard for Covid-19 restrictions. The associated anti-social behaviour is having a hugely detrimental effect on both the local community and the environment."

Lord Mayor Hazel Chu has said that she has proposed the implementation of a curfew in the area.

