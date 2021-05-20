IKEA issues statement on recall of products due to "breakage and burns"

By James Fenton

May 20, 2021 at 3:50pm

Share:
IKEA issues statement on recall of products due to "breakage and burns"

IKEA Ireland have issued a statement asking customers who have purchased HEROISK or TALRIKA plates, bowls, or mugs, sold between August 2019 and May 2021, to stop using them.

The company, who reopened their doors to the public earlier this week, said: "IKEA has received reports of the plates, bowls and mugs breaking, potentially causing burns due to hot contents. The products have been withdrawn from sale and we are now issuing a recall. Customers are kindly asked to return them to an IKEA store for a full refund. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required."

Those affected are advised to "visit IKEA.co.uk or contact Customer Services on 0203 645 0010 for more information. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

More information and photographs of the products in question can be found here.

READ NEXT: "Happy ending in store" as DSPCA looks to rehome mistreated ducklings

Share:

Latest articles

Dublin drag queen goes viral on TikTok after gas 'disturbing' video

Portobello Plaza to remain closed for the next two weekends

Competition: Win an unreal private island takeover at Collanmore Island Lodge in Clew Bay

"Happy ending in store" as DSPCA looks to rehome mistreated ducklings

You may also love

"Happy ending in store" as DSPCA looks to rehome mistreated ducklings

Lovin Games Weekly - The Last Of Us Part II just got a big PS5 update

Chapters Bookstore ease fears after 'online upset' over second hand section

One of the smartest comedies of all time is now available to watch at home

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.