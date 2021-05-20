IKEA issues statement on recall of products due to "breakage and burns"

IKEA Ireland have issued a statement asking customers who have purchased HEROISK or TALRIKA plates, bowls, or mugs, sold between August 2019 and May 2021, to stop using them.

The company, who reopened their doors to the public earlier this week, said: "IKEA has received reports of the plates, bowls and mugs breaking, potentially causing burns due to hot contents. The products have been withdrawn from sale and we are now issuing a recall. Customers are kindly asked to return them to an IKEA store for a full refund. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required."

Those affected are advised to "visit IKEA.co.uk or contact Customer Services on 0203 645 0010 for more information. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

More information and photographs of the products in question can be found here.

