Portobello Plaza will be closed this weekend due to "completely unacceptable" behaviour

Dublin City Council has confirmed that Portobello Plaza will close this weekend as a result of "completely unacceptable" behaviour in recent weeks.

Portobello has been a popular meeting point for people to socialise as pubs and restaurants remain closed and today DCC has said that will be closed this weekend, with the situation to be reviewed next week.

A statement issued today says that 'Dublin City Council regrets to announce that it will be closing Portobello Plaza this weekend and would like to appeal to members of the public not to come to the Plaza.

'Dublin City Council is very aware of the importance of public spaces in recent times but some behaviour at this location in recent weeks has been completely unacceptable. Up to a thousand people have congregated in the area on recent weekends, without due regard for Covid-19 restrictions. The associated anti-social behaviour is having a hugely detrimental effect on both the local community and the environment.

'Following consultation with local residents, public representatives, and An Garda Síochána, from early this afternoon, 14th May, Portobello Plaza will be closed to the public until Monday morning 17th May. The situation will be reviewed next week.

Dublin City Council would like to remind the public that it is illegal to drink alcohol outdoors in a public place under City Council bye-laws.

There will be increased enforcement by An Garda Síochána in the Portobello area this weekend and anyone found consuming alcohol outdoors in a public space may be fined.

(header pic: Shutterstock)