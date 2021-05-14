Portobello Plaza will be closed this weekend due to "completely unacceptable" behaviour

By James Fenton

May 14, 2021 at 9:35am

Share:
Portobello Plaza will be closed this weekend due to "completely unacceptable" behaviour

Dublin City Council has confirmed that Portobello Plaza will close this weekend as a result of "completely unacceptable" behaviour in recent weeks.

Portobello has been a popular meeting point for people to socialise as pubs and restaurants remain closed and today DCC has said that will be closed this weekend, with the situation to be reviewed next week.

A statement issued today says that 'Dublin City Council regrets to announce that it will be closing Portobello Plaza this weekend and would like to appeal to members of the public not to come to the Plaza.

'Dublin City Council is very aware of the importance of public spaces in recent times but some behaviour at this location in recent weeks has been completely unacceptable. Up to a thousand people have congregated in the area on recent weekends, without due regard for Covid-19 restrictions. The associated anti-social behaviour is having a hugely detrimental effect on both the local community and the environment.

'Following consultation with local residents, public representatives, and An Garda Síochána, from early this afternoon, 14th May, Portobello Plaza will be closed to the public until Monday morning 17th May. The situation will be reviewed next week.

Dublin City Council would like to remind the public that it is illegal to drink alcohol outdoors in a public place under City Council bye-laws.

There will be increased enforcement by An Garda Síochána in the Portobello area this weekend and anyone found consuming alcohol outdoors in a public space may be fined.

(header pic: Shutterstock)

Share:

Latest articles

10 things we miss about going to nightclubs

Nelly announces drive-in concert screening at Leopardstown Racecource this summer

IKEA confirms reopening date for Ballymun and Carrickmines stores

WIN: An unbelievable Achill Island adventure that will be truly unforgettable

You may also love

Nelly announces drive-in concert screening at Leopardstown Racecource this summer

Public consultation launched for DART+ South West expansion via Phoenix Park tunnel

There's a 'hip' new vegan-friendly cafe in Sandyford

These delicious care boxes are nothing short of edible joy

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.