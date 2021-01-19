Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

'River of Light' at Áras an Uachtaráin to stay as sign of solidarity

By James Fenton

January 19, 2021 at 4:13pm

Share:

The 'River of Light' outside Áras an Uachtaráin is set to remain in place as a "sign of solidarity and hope in the Covid-19 pandemic."

The River of Light was first introduced before Christmas and was put in place as a means of reaching out to members of the Irish diaspora who could not be with their families over the festive period.

The effect streams from the Light of Diaspora on the first floor of the Áras and 'across the grounds, and out to all the Irish people and all those who cannot be with their families this Christmas.'

The River of Light was first switched on by President Higgins and his wife Sabina in early December and the pair have now decided to leave it switched on as a sign of solidarity during these difficult times.

A sight to behold, if the Phoenix Park is within your 5km limit.

READ NEXT: Dublin girl cast as Matilda in new Netflix musical

Share:

Latest articles

Fancy an amazing total TV room makeover? Here's how to get your hands on just that

Dublin girl cast as Matilda in new Netflix musical

DCC reveals details of proposed George's Dock White Water Centre

Paul Mescal short film confirmed for the 2021 Dublin Film Festival

You may also love

Dublin girl cast as Matilda in new Netflix musical

DCC reveals details of proposed George's Dock White Water Centre

There's free pizza for anyone named Eilish or Eric this week

A cat missing since Christmas Eve was found at Dublin Airport this morning

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.