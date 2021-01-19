'River of Light' at Áras an Uachtaráin to stay as sign of solidarity

The 'River of Light' outside Áras an Uachtaráin is set to remain in place as a "sign of solidarity and hope in the Covid-19 pandemic."

The River of Light was first introduced before Christmas and was put in place as a means of reaching out to members of the Irish diaspora who could not be with their families over the festive period.

The effect streams from the Light of Diaspora on the first floor of the Áras and 'across the grounds, and out to all the Irish people and all those who cannot be with their families this Christmas.'

As a sign of solidarity and hope in the #covid19 pandemic, President Higgins and Sabina have decided to keep the 'river of light' for the diaspora in place. https://t.co/n4pnfhze58 pic.twitter.com/HAFjQoq5Nv — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) January 19, 2021

The River of Light was first switched on by President Higgins and his wife Sabina in early December and the pair have now decided to leave it switched on as a sign of solidarity during these difficult times.

A sight to behold, if the Phoenix Park is within your 5km limit.

READ NEXT: Dublin girl cast as Matilda in new Netflix musical