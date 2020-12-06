Saturday was a "very good day" for business in the city as delayed Christmas rush begins

Saturday was reportedly a "very good day" for business in the city as shoppers hit the streets following a Covid-19 enforced delay to the annual festive rush.

Non-essential retail outlets reopened on Tuesday and after a steady start to the week, businesses in the city centre saw a lot of activity yesterday. Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast this morning, Dublin Chamber Head of Communications Graeme McQueen said that "we saw a decent start to things on Tuesday and Wednesday, and that's probably what we wanted. We didn't want a deluge on the first day."

He added that yesterday was a "very good day" and Sunday is expected to be the same. "We're unfortunate this year we don't have many weekends to go until Christmas, we've only two more after this. So hopefully people will get out and support local over the next couple of weeks."

Mr. McQueen stressed the importance of helping local firms this month, saying "it's all well and good to buy online from these sites abroad, and you might save a couple of euro, but we're trying to save local businesses. If we want these businesses to be here for the long-term, we've got to support them now."

Level 3 restrictions are due to be reviewed in January.

