Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dublin restaurant: 'The no shows and last minute cancellations are breaking us'

By Sarah Finnan

July 13, 2020 at 4:30pm

Share:

Dublin restaurant The Bank Bar, centrally-located on College Green, has said that no shows and last minute cancellations are taking their toll - forcing them to charge a deposit with all future bookings.  

Perched right on College Green, the Bank Bar is a city-centre staple with both locals and tourists. Reopen since June 29th, staff have said that no shows and last minute cancellations are "breaking" them and that they will taking a deposit with all bookings from now on.

Owners at the restaurant also took to social media earlier this month, urging people to cancel their reservations ahead of time instead of deciding just not to show up. It seems that precious few have heeded their pleas though as the team has revealed that they will be forced to charge a deposit with all bookings going forward.

This comes after staff revealed that a number of tables - which confirmed their bookings on the day - failed to show up or cancelled on the spot when called to follow up.

 

Saying that walk-ins were non-existent, the team described the whole affair as "soul destroying", adding that they would only be taking bookings with a deposit from hereon out.

Fellow city-centre haunt Hugo's commiserated with the team, writing that it was "an absolute fair call" given that "every seat is vital to survival".

Header image via The Bank Bar

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

READ NEXT: Croke Park to host major Muslim celebration this summer

Share:

Latest articles

Grogans forced to postpone reopening date due to lack of government guidance

Movie Reviews: NEW movies are coming to cinemas this week and we've reviewed two!

WIN: The ultimate staycation break in Galway City

Croke Park to host major Muslim celebration this summer

You may also love

Grogans forced to postpone reopening date due to lack of government guidance

Locals call for authorities to 'immediately protect Luke's statue' following damage

The Luke Kelly bust has been vandalised for a seventh time

The Dún Laoghaire market is back open in a new location

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.