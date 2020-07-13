Dublin restaurant: 'The no shows and last minute cancellations are breaking us'

Dublin restaurant The Bank Bar, centrally-located on College Green, has said that no shows and last minute cancellations are taking their toll - forcing them to charge a deposit with all future bookings.

Perched right on College Green, the Bank Bar is a city-centre staple with both locals and tourists. Reopen since June 29th, staff have said that no shows and last minute cancellations are "breaking" them and that they will taking a deposit with all bookings from now on.

Owners at the restaurant also took to social media earlier this month, urging people to cancel their reservations ahead of time instead of deciding just not to show up. It seems that precious few have heeded their pleas though as the team has revealed that they will be forced to charge a deposit with all bookings going forward.

This comes after staff revealed that a number of tables - which confirmed their bookings on the day - failed to show up or cancelled on the spot when called to follow up.

Really sorry to say we will now be taking deposits with all bookings, the no shows and last minute cancellations are breaking us. We definitely still accept walk-ins, the city centre is a struggle but we really appreciate all of your custom and support 💪 — The Bank Bar Dublin (@Thebankbar) July 13, 2020

Saying that walk-ins were non-existent, the team described the whole affair as "soul destroying", adding that they would only be taking bookings with a deposit from hereon out.

Fellow city-centre haunt Hugo's commiserated with the team, writing that it was "an absolute fair call" given that "every seat is vital to survival".

Header image via The Bank Bar

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

READ NEXT: Croke Park to host major Muslim celebration this summer