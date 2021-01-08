Close

The DART is moving to a Saturday schedule on weekdays from Monday

By James Fenton

January 8, 2021 at 12:39pm

Irish Rail has confirmed that DART services will operate on a Saturday schedule on weekdays from Monday.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, significantly reduced demand is expected across and Irish Rail has reflected this by announcing a range of reduced services which will come into effect from Monday, January 11.

Trains will operate at 25% capacity and will be reserved for essential workers, carers and people who are traveling for essential reasons. Among the changes will be that the DART will operate on a Saturday schedule from Monday to Saturday, as will the Northern commuter line and Maynooth commuter line.

The full list of the revised Irish Rail Monday to Saturday services can be read below...

DART Saturday schedule
Northern Commuter Saturday schedule

PLUS 06:30hrs Dundalk to Connolly
Maynooth/M3 Commuter Saturday schedule

PLUS 06:15hrs Longford to Connolly
Heuston Commuter (including Phoenix Park Tunnel) Revised and reduced schedule
Cork Commuter Revised and reduced schedule
Heuston Intercity routes (Dublin to Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Galway, Westport/Ballina, Waterford) Revised and reduced schedule
Dublin Connolly to Sligo / Rosslare Revised and reduced schedule
Dublin Connolly to Belfast Normal schedule
Limerick to Limerick Junction Normal schedule
Limerick to Ennis/Galway Revised and reduced schedule
Limerick to Ballybrophy (via Nenagh) Services suspended
Waterford to Limerick Jctn Services suspended

Passengers should also note that the requirement to pre-book Intercity travel, which was implemented over the Christmas and New Year period, will be extended until further notice.

More information can be found here.

