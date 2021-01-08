The DART is moving to a Saturday schedule on weekdays from Monday

Irish Rail has confirmed that DART services will operate on a Saturday schedule on weekdays from Monday.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, significantly reduced demand is expected across and Irish Rail has reflected this by announcing a range of reduced services which will come into effect from Monday, January 11.

Trains will operate at 25% capacity and will be reserved for essential workers, carers and people who are traveling for essential reasons. Among the changes will be that the DART will operate on a Saturday schedule from Monday to Saturday, as will the Northern commuter line and Maynooth commuter line.

The full list of the revised Irish Rail Monday to Saturday services can be read below...

DART Saturday schedule Northern Commuter Saturday schedule PLUS 06:30hrs Dundalk to Connolly Maynooth/M3 Commuter Saturday schedule PLUS 06:15hrs Longford to Connolly Heuston Commuter (including Phoenix Park Tunnel) Revised and reduced schedule Cork Commuter Revised and reduced schedule Heuston Intercity routes (Dublin to Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Galway, Westport/Ballina, Waterford) Revised and reduced schedule Dublin Connolly to Sligo / Rosslare Revised and reduced schedule Dublin Connolly to Belfast Normal schedule Limerick to Limerick Junction Normal schedule Limerick to Ennis/Galway Revised and reduced schedule Limerick to Ballybrophy (via Nenagh) Services suspended Waterford to Limerick Jctn Services suspended

Passengers should also note that the requirement to pre-book Intercity travel, which was implemented over the Christmas and New Year period, will be extended until further notice.

More information can be found here.

READ NEXT: Six things you can do for someone with a lockdown birthday