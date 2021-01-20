The Dublin St. Patrick's Day parade has been cancelled for the second consecutive year

The St. Patrick's Day parade in Dublin has been cancelled for a second consecutive year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it has been confirmed.

In a statement, the festival committee confirmed that while there will be no public gathering on St. Patrick's Day, virtual events will be held on a special online TV channel called 'SPF TV'.

St. Patrick’s Festival returns from March 12 to 17 with six great virtual days and nights of online events! See our full statement and sign up for news and updates at https://t.co/AIawjx4TQ0 #stpatricksfestival pic.twitter.com/CYvvt9GgqT — St. Patrick's Festival (@stpatricksfest) January 20, 2021

Aileen Galvin, Marketing and Communications Director, said: "A rich and dynamic programme of festival events, created by hundreds of artists, musicians, performers, makers, creators, arts and live events workers and community organisations across Ireland, will run on the St Patrick's Festival TV online channel over six days and nights."

Dublin's St. Partick's Day festivities will be broadcast around the world, allowing the vast Irish diaspora to join in the fun. Last year, the parade was officially cancelled on March 9, just eight days before St. Patrick's Day, as Covid-19 restrictions began to be introduced around the country.

You can read more about the 2021 St. Patrick's Festival here.

