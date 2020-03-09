Close

  • Dublin's St. Patrick's Day parade has been officially cancelled due to coronavirus

Dublin's St. Patrick's Day parade has been officially cancelled due to coronavirus

By James Fenton

March 9, 2020 at 3:00pm

Dublin's St. Patrick's Day parade has been cancelled due to the outbreak of coronavirus, it has been confirmed this afternoon.

After a meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee today, it has been decided that Dublin's St. Patrick's Day parade will be cancelled in a bit to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The news comes after the St. Patrick's Day parade in Cork fell to the same fate while Ireland's Six Nations clash with France scheduled for this Saturday has been postponed until October.

Earlier Health Minister Simon Harris said that he was expecting a "rapid escalation in cases" of coronavirus here in Ireland. Over in Italy, a quarter of the population has been quarantined with restrictions on movements in Lombardy as well as Parma, Modena, Padua and Venice.

Meanwhile, the Football Association of Ireland has today issued a statement advising players not to shake hands with opponents or match officials.

Dublin's annual St. Patrick's Day regularly provides a massive boost for Irish tourism with thousands of people flying here every year to witness it. Back in 2001, the parade was postponed until May due to the Foot And Mouth crisis.

