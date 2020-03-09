Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • News /

  • Dublin restaurant forced to close last month due to evidence of rat droppings

Dublin restaurant forced to close last month due to evidence of rat droppings

By Darragh Murphy

March 9, 2020 at 11:47am

Share:

Popular Dublin restaurant Anu's Kitchen was served a closure order last month.

The full list of national closure orders issued to Irish food businesses in February was revealed by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) last week and now we know why each of the four places had to close.

The FSAI has published a report on why Anu's Kitchen, the only Dublin establishment on the list, was served a closure order under the FSAI Act 1998.

According to the report, there was evidence of fresh rodent dropping found in a food storage area just off the kitchen while the authorised Health Service Executive officer also noted that there was a lack of pest-proofing throughout the premises, which could potentially cause food to become contaminated.

The closure order served to Anu's Kitchen, which is located at Glen Abbey Complex, Belgard Road, Tallaght was issued on February 1.

The order was lifted on February 12.

READ NEXT - WATCH: Dublin comedian gets MMA class from John Kavanagh and there's serious room for improvement

Share:

Latest articles

Lewis Capaldi in Dublin - Stage times and where you can go for FREE afterwards

WIN: Sandymount Hotel overnight package and tickets to Planet Earth at the 3Arena

WATCH: Dublin comedian gets MMA class from John Kavanagh and there's serious room for improvement

The best new Dublin restaurant openings we've checked out in 2020

You may also love

A case of coronavirus at Trinity College has been confirmed

Dublin Airport issues statement explaining why coronavirus screening is not being carried out

Statement released by DCU on rumour of coronavirus case on campus

Here's where William and Kate will be heading in Dublin today

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy