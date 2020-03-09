WATCH: Dublin comedian gets MMA class from John Kavanagh and there's serious room for improvement

Darren Conway has been making waves on social media in recent times and now it seems he's got his sights set on conquering the world of MMA.

Dublin comedian Darren Conway has seen his profile rise recently due to the success of his online videos, not least the below tale of chasing the UFC dream...

Darren has now gone one step further in his journey by taking an MMA masterclass from John Kavanagh, the coach behind the success of Conor McGregor.

Kavanagh put Darren through his paces in the octagon and if his tweet afterwards is anything to go by, he wasn't too impressed by the young man's efforts...

It's a rare day that I get to meet someone with raw talent and unlimited potential. Today was not one of those days https://t.co/7kzOWZf6wo @darren_conway — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) March 8, 2020

For his part, Darren has the showmanship down to a tee but he might need more work on his fighting skills before he achieves his dream of selling out Croke Park. After recently gaining the attention of Lewis Capaldi before his one-on-one with John Kavanagh, we probably haven't seen the last of the Dubliner.

Darren Conway has been making online content since 2014 but in recent months his popularity has ballooned and the fact he has 38,000 Instagram followers is proof of that.

You can watch the video of John Conway's MMA masterclass with Darren Conway below.

READ NEXT: Book of Mormon confirms Dublin show - and we don't have to wait long