Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • Entertainment /

  • WATCH: Dublin comedian gets MMA class from John Kavanagh and there's serious room for improvement

WATCH: Dublin comedian gets MMA class from John Kavanagh and there's serious room for improvement

By James Fenton

March 9, 2020 at 9:45am

Share:

Darren Conway has been making waves on social media in recent times and now it seems he's got his sights set on conquering the world of MMA.

Dublin comedian Darren Conway has seen his profile rise recently due to the success of his online videos, not least the below tale of chasing the UFC dream...

View this post on Instagram

I do the MMA

A post shared by Darren Conway (@darren.conway) on

Darren has now gone one step further in his journey by taking an MMA masterclass from John Kavanagh, the coach behind the success of Conor McGregor.

Kavanagh put Darren through his paces in the octagon and if his tweet afterwards is anything to go by, he wasn't too impressed by the young man's efforts...

For his part, Darren has the showmanship down to a tee but he might need more work on his fighting skills before he achieves his dream of selling out Croke Park. After recently gaining the attention of Lewis Capaldi before his one-on-one with John Kavanagh, we probably haven't seen the last of the Dubliner.

Darren Conway has been making online content since 2014 but in recent months his popularity has ballooned and the fact he has 38,000 Instagram followers is proof of that.

You can watch the video of John Conway's MMA masterclass with Darren Conway below.

READ NEXT: Book of Mormon confirms Dublin show - and we don't have to wait long

 

Share:

Latest articles

Dublin restaurant forced to close last month due to evidence of rat droppings

WIN: Sandymount Hotel overnight package and tickets to Planet Earth at the 3Arena

The best new Dublin restaurant openings we've checked out in 2020

Book of Mormon confirms Dublin show - and we don't have to wait long

You may also love

Brod only has eyes for Michael D and it's giving us all the warm fuzzies

Love Island bosses hint at first confirmed islander for summer series

Michael Fassbender dropped into the Gaiety School of Acting to say hello yesterday

Even Coppers is being hit by coronavirus panic

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy