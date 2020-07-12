The Dún Laoghaire market is back open in a new location

The market in Dún Laoghaire is back open from today in a temporary new location just down the road from People's Park.

Having been closed due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Dún Laoghaire market is back open from today at a temporary new location on Queen’s Road and in front of the dlr LexIcon along the coast.

Judging by images share by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, a steady crowd has been making its way down since it opened at 10am...

The CoCo Markets have returned & have moved to Queens Road in Dún Laoghaire today. Road is open to pedestrians & cyclists, nice atmosphere, distancing being observed. Pop down & support your local traders in market & town today. Maybe try the new cycle lane too! #SpaceForPeople pic.twitter.com/rl9tIkkVTd — dlrcc (@dlrcc) July 12, 2020

Social distancing guidelines are in place and DLRCC say that 'during peak times you may have to queue to access the markets.'

The reopening of Dún Laoghaire market comes after the Marlay Park market returned yesterday. Both Marlay Park and Dún Laoghaire markets are open until 5.30pm so if you're reading this early enough, you have plenty of time to make your way to whichever one is closer.

A full list of social distancing guidelines for both markets can be found here.

(header pic: @dlrcc)