The Light House is closed but it's still selling cinema popcorn to take home

The Light House Cinema has sadly closed its doors once again after Dublin was placed under level 3 of the Living with Covid plan yesterday.

Under the new restrictions, indoor gatherings are not allowed, meaning that a trip to the cinema in the capital is out of the question for at least the next three weeks. While it's sad news for cinema-lovers, it's still possible to at least take home a taste of the theatre, thanks to The Light House Cinema in Smithfield.

The venue has confirmed to followers that they have temporarily closed once again, however, the café at the much-loved venue remains open. A post today says that 'Our wonderful staff are at the ready to serve you takeaway coffee, lovely lunch, cakes and treats or even a box of delicious, warm cinema popcorn. Come in and keep us company!' and it sounds like an offer that's difficult to turn down. ⠀

The taste, smell and feel of authentic cinema popcorn is something that can't be beaten and it would go perfectly with the Netflix movie of your choice this evening. It's the closest you'll come to a cinema in Dublin any time soon so you may as well indulge. Stay safe and treat yourself!

