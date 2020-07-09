Close

There was a huge increase in the theft of bikes in Dublin throughout June

By James Fenton

July 9, 2020 at 12:17pm

It has been confirmed that 434 bicycles were stolen in Dublin throughout June which is an increase of 46% on the same month last year.

The huge increase came as more people took up cycling throughout the coronavirus lockdown, with many bike shops in Dublin selling out their products.

The 434 thefts in Dublin were part of a total of 600 across Ireland in June, highlighting a significant problem in the capital. Dublin Cycling Campaign spokesperson Colm Ryder issued the following advice to FM104: "Ask the bike shop to give you the registration number. Take a photo of your bike so you know what it looks like. Sometimes people end up with a poor lock or they're just not locking their bikes properly and make sure you get a good quality lock that'll work."

For more tips on how to keep your bike safe in Dublin, visit the Dublin Cycling Campaign website.

(header image: @DubCham)

