There was a huge increase in the theft of bikes in Dublin throughout June

It has been confirmed that 434 bicycles were stolen in Dublin throughout June which is an increase of 46% on the same month last year.

The huge increase came as more people took up cycling throughout the coronavirus lockdown, with many bike shops in Dublin selling out their products.

434 bikes were stolen in Dublin in June. A 48% increase on last year. We fully support the goal of tripling cyclist numbers in the city. But the availability of safe bike parking will be key to achieving this. What would you do to address this major issue? 🚲 #BetterDublin pic.twitter.com/U1Ww90ZNO1 — Dublin Chamber (@DubCham) July 9, 2020

The 434 thefts in Dublin were part of a total of 600 across Ireland in June, highlighting a significant problem in the capital. Dublin Cycling Campaign spokesperson Colm Ryder issued the following advice to FM104: "Ask the bike shop to give you the registration number. Take a photo of your bike so you know what it looks like. Sometimes people end up with a poor lock or they're just not locking their bikes properly and make sure you get a good quality lock that'll work."

For more tips on how to keep your bike safe in Dublin, visit the Dublin Cycling Campaign website.

(header image: @DubCham)