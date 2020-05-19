Close

These hand sanitation stations are appearing in parks around Dublin

By James Fenton

May 19, 2020 at 3:24pm

Hand sanitation stations are appearing in parks around Dublin as part of the effort to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Fingal County Council have shared images of the hand sanitation stations which they say have been 'installed in all Fingal regional parks'. The stations are operated by the user pressing on the foot-pump while placing their hands underneath the dispenser.

The ones pictured below are located in St. Catherine's Park in Lucan, Millennium Park in Blanchardstown and Santry Demesne.

Dublin parks are open to the public but are reserved for those who are cocooning between the hours of 1.30pm and 3.30pm. As part of phase 1 of the government's roadmap to reopening Irish society, people are allowed to meet up in groups of a maximum of four, as long as the meeting point is within 5km of each person's home. The public is also advised to stick to the two-metre social distancing rule.

