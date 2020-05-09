New signs placed in Dublin parks to remind public of designated hours for over-70s

Dublin City Council has placed new signage in city parks to remind the public of designated hours for over-70s and the medically vulnerable.

Earlier this week, it was announced that parks are now reserved between the hours of 1.30pm and 3.30pm for the over-70s and people who are medically vulnerable. Since March 27, the aforementioned groups had been asked to remain at home as Ireland battles the spread of Covid-19.

A statement issued by Dublin City Council said that 'Dublin’s four local authorities have come together to create a designated time for cocooners who wish to exercise in their local parks. The two-hour period between 1.30pm and 3.30pm will be reserved in all parks across Dublin city and county for people who are cocooning. This includes the over-70s and medically vulnerable people.'

It seemed many had not been made aware of the new provision, with a number of parks still busy during the designated times in recent days. However, with these new signs (pictured below) placed in the city's parks, everybody should now be in the know...

New signage is on display in St. Anne's Park, as well as our other parks across the city, reminding people that between 1.30-3.30pm our parks are reserved for over 70s & medically vulnerable people. Please think of others during this difficult time. #InThisTogether #cocooning pic.twitter.com/RbOkmWO2l8 — Dublin City Council (@DubCityCouncil) May 8, 2020